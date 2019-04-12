Masters Round 2: Photo gallery from Augusta National

The Masters, Day 2, is underway at the famed Augusta National Golf Club.

And it’s a stacked leaderboard.

There was some rain early on Thursday but the gates opened on time at 8 a.m. for patrons to enter. And it wasn’t long before it stopped.

LIVE BLOG: Follow the action | Leaderboard | TV schedule

Here are some images from Day 2 of the Masters, the first major tournament of the year. We’ll add to this gallery throughout the day.