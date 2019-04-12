Masters Round 2: Photo gallery from Augusta National

By: Todd Kelly |
April 12, 2019 11:13 am
The Masters, Day 2, is underway at the famed Augusta National Golf Club.
And it’s a stacked leaderboard.
There was some rain early on Thursday but the gates opened on time at 8 a.m. for patrons to enter. And it wasn’t long before it stopped.
Here are some images from Day 2 of the Masters, the first major tournament of the year. We’ll add to this gallery throughout the day.
Rain drops on azaleas during the second round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Patrons make their way around the course under umbrellas in the rain during the second round of the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Trevor Immelman putts on the 1st green as Martin Kaymer stands under an umbrella during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Martin Kaymer stands under an umbrella in the rain on the 1st green during the second round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Patrons make their way around the course under umbrellas in the rain during the second round of the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Rain covers a sign at the second round of the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
