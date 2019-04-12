Masters: Tiger Woods 6-1 betting favorite heading into weekend

The first Masters in the legalized-sports-betting-outside-of-Las Vegas era is evolving into one for the ages.

Tiger Woods, who was among the original odds-on favorites to win the 2019 Masters when odds were first posted last summer, has returned to his position as the bettor’s choice at 6-1, according to the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.

Woods is just one shot off the lead after a 68 on Friday and is 6-under par overall. Five golfers are tied for the lead at 7-under.

They are Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari at 7-1, Adam Scott at 10-1 and Louis Oosthuizen at 12-1.

Dustin Johnson, who is one back along with Woods, is also a 7-1 choice.

Here are the betting odds-to-win the Masters for all 65 golfers competing this weekend.

2019 Masters Betting Odds