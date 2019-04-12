Masters: Tiger Woods 6-1 betting favorite heading into weekend

The first Masters in the legalized-sports-betting-outside-of-Las Vegas era is evolving into one for the ages.
Tiger Woods, who was among the original odds-on favorites to win the 2019 Masters when odds were first posted last summer, has returned to his position as the bettor’s choice at 6-1, according to the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.
Woods is just one shot off the lead after a 68 on Friday and is 6-under par overall. Five golfers are tied for the lead at 7-under.
They are Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari at 7-1, Adam Scott at 10-1 and Louis Oosthuizen at 12-1.
Dustin Johnson, who is one back along with Woods, is also a 7-1 choice.
Here are the betting odds-to-win the Masters for all 65 golfers competing this weekend.
2019 Masters Betting Odds
|
ODDS to Win (updated after Round 2):
|Tiger Woods
|6/1
|Brooks Koepka
|7/1
|Dustin Johnson
|7/1
|Francesco Molinari
|7/1
|Jason Day
|10/1
|Adam Scott
|10/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|12/1
|Xander Schauffele
|14/1
|Jon Rahm
|16/1
|Justin Thomas
|30/1
|Ian Poulter
|30/1
|Rickie Fowler
|30/1
|Phil Mickelson
|40/1
|Matt Kuchar
|40/1
|Rory McIlroy
|40/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|50/1
|Justin Harding
|60/1
|Tony Finau
|60/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|60/1
|Jordan Spieth
|80/1
|Charles Howell III
|80/1
|Gary Woodland
|80/1
|Patton Kizzire
|150/1
|Kevin Kisner
|150/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|200/1
|Charley Hoffman
|200/1
|Corey Conners
|200/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|200/1
|J.B. Holmes
|200/1
|Patrick Reed
|200/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|250/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|250/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|250/1
|Bubba Watson
|250/1
|Webb Simpson
|250/1
|Marc Leishman
|250/1
|Cameron Smith
|250/1
|Kevin Tway
|500/1
|Keegan Bradley
|500/1
|Si Woo Kim
|500/1
|Bernhard Langer
|500/1
|Jimmy Walker
|500/1
|Kyle Stanley
|500/1
|Kevin Na
|500/1
|Haotong Li
|500/1
|Andrew Landry
|500/1
|Viktor Hovland
|500/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|500/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|500/1
|Henrik Stenson
|500/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|500/1
|Branden Grace
|1000/1
|Billy Horschel
|1000/1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|1000/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|1000/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|1000/1
|Aaron Wise
|1000/1
|Keith Mitchell
|1000/1
|Alvaro Ortiz
|1000/1
|Martin Kaymer
|1000/1
|Alex Noren
|1000/1
|Zach Johnson
|1000/1
|Trevor Immelman
|2000/1
|Devon Bling
|2000/1
|Takumi Kanaya
|2000/1
