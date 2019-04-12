Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Masters: Tiger Woods 6-1 betting favorite heading into weekend

Masters

By April 12, 2019 9:01 pm

The first Masters in the legalized-sports-betting-outside-of-Las Vegas era is evolving into one for the ages.

Tiger Woods, who was among the original odds-on favorites to win the 2019 Masters when odds were first posted last summer, has returned to his position as the bettor’s choice at 6-1, according to the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.

Woods is just one shot off the lead after a 68 on Friday and is 6-under par overall. Five golfers are tied for the lead at 7-under.

They are Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari at 7-1, Adam Scott at 10-1 and Louis Oosthuizen at 12-1.

Dustin Johnson, who is one back along with Woods, is also a 7-1 choice.

Here are the betting odds-to-win the Masters for all 65 golfers competing this weekend.

2019 Masters Betting Odds

ODDS to Win (updated after Round 2):
Tiger Woods 6/1
Brooks Koepka 7/1
Dustin Johnson 7/1
Francesco Molinari 7/1
Jason Day 10/1
Adam Scott 10/1
Louis Oosthuizen 12/1
Xander Schauffele 14/1
Jon Rahm 16/1
Justin Thomas 30/1
Ian Poulter 30/1
Rickie Fowler 30/1
Phil Mickelson 40/1
Matt Kuchar 40/1
Rory McIlroy 40/1
Bryson DeChambeau 50/1
Justin Harding 60/1
Tony Finau 60/1
Tommy Fleetwood 60/1
Jordan Spieth 80/1
Charles Howell III 80/1
Gary Woodland 80/1
Patton Kizzire 150/1
Kevin Kisner 150/1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 200/1
Charley Hoffman 200/1
Corey Conners 200/1
Thorbjorn Olesen 200/1
J.B. Holmes 200/1
Patrick Reed 200/1
Lucas Bjerregaard 250/1
Hideki Matsuyama 250/1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 250/1
Bubba Watson 250/1
Webb Simpson 250/1
Marc Leishman 250/1
Cameron Smith 250/1
Kevin Tway 500/1
Keegan Bradley 500/1
Si Woo Kim 500/1
Bernhard Langer 500/1
Jimmy Walker 500/1
Kyle Stanley 500/1
Kevin Na 500/1
Haotong Li 500/1
Andrew Landry 500/1
Viktor Hovland 500/1
Tyrrell Hatton 500/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 500/1
Henrik Stenson 500/1
Patrick Cantlay 500/1
Branden Grace 1000/1
Billy Horschel 1000/1
Satoshi Kodaira 1000/1
Emiliano Grillo 1000/1
Eddie Pepperell 1000/1
Aaron Wise 1000/1
Keith Mitchell 1000/1
Alvaro Ortiz 1000/1
Martin Kaymer 1000/1
Alex Noren 1000/1
Zach Johnson 1000/1
Trevor Immelman 2000/1
Devon Bling 2000/1
Takumi Kanaya 2000/1

