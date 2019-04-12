My bag: Francesco Molinari's equipment at the 2019 Masters

The clubs Francesco Molinari is using this week at the 2019 Masters:

DRIVER: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 80 TX shaft

HYBRID: Callaway Apex (20 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 90 TX Hybrid shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex Pro 2019 (4), Apex MB (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Toulon Madison Stroke Lab

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

GRIPS: Lamkin TS1