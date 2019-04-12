My Bag: Justin Harding's golf equipment at the 2019 Masters

The clubs Justin Harding is using during the 2019 Masters.
DRIVER: Titleist TS2 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS2 (13.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80X shaft
IRONS: Titleist 718 T-MB (3), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80X shaft, Titleist 718 MB (4-PW) with Project X 6.5 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (50, 54 and 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey Works Big-T V Line
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
