Tiger Woods has scary moment when security guide slides into him

Tiger Woods had just pulled off another amazing recovery shot on the 14th hole at the Masters during Friday’s second round when the crowd behind him started to swarm around him, the excitement level on 10.

We’ve seen this before. But this time, things got iffy.

A security guard, in a rush to do his job to try to keep fans away from Tiger, slipped right into Woods’ right foot and/or ankle.

It was a stunning recovery shot that somehow found the green.

But just as stunning was the replay showing the security guard at Augusta National slipping and falling into Tiger.

Woods, who initially seemed to be quite perturbed, walked gingerly for a few steps, then tried to maybe stretch it out.

But all in all, he shook it off quickly enough and he didn’t seem to show any signs of injury.

Woods then made the birdie putt from about 28 feet. It was his fifth birdie of the day, getting him to 5-under, two back of the lead.

