The Masters: UCLA's Devon Bling diary, Day 3

Devon Bling, a sophomore at UCLA and the runner-up at last year’s U.S. Amateur championship, is blogging about his experience at the Masters on Golfweek.com this week. Bling shot 74-73 in the first two rounds of his Masters debut and must now wait to see if he plays the weekend.

Here’s his third entry:

Honestly, coming in not knowing how the golf course would play during the tournament, if someone said would you take 3 over after the first two rounds I probably would.

I’m hoping I make the cut but feel pleased with how I handled myself in difficult situations. If I make the cut, that’s amazing, I get to play two more days at the Masters. If I don’t, it’s not a letdown.

I probably won’t watch a lot of golf. If anything, I’ll track it on my phone. Me sitting there staring at the TV is not going to change the result.

When I assessed the opening round, my problems on Nos. 5 and 18 stemmed from trouble off the tee. On both of those holes today I used the fairway-finder shot that almost guarantees my ball’s sitting in grass afterwards.

My coach, Chris Mayson, taught me the shot. I tee it down, aim a little left and just hit a low fade, and as long as the ball cuts, you could cut 2 yards and be in the fairway or it could cut 25 yards and be in the fairway.

I played Nos. 5 and 18 in 1 under today.

Early to bed

Last night I picked up Chick-fil-A on the way home and was in bed by 8:30 p.m. I tried to do a little homework but that didn’t go so well. I have a group project that’s due for my health class and my classmates wanted to have a FaceTime call at midnight.

I don’t think they quite get what’s going on here.

To me this is the biggest deal in the world. To them, I’m just playing in a golf tournament. They’re probably going to give me a zero on the assignment.

I’ll take a zero if it means I’m playing in this tournament.

Meeting Tiger

I’ve met so many amazing people this week but the biggest handshake for me came on the range Tuesday when I met Tiger Woods.

It was huge. He was my inspiration growing up. I don’t even remember what I said. I kind of blacked out for a few minutes.

He said I hope you make the cut and play well. Likewise. Who doesn’t want to see Tiger Woods play well at Augusta National?

– Devon