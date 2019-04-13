Eddie Pepperell gets full Jeff Knox experience with legendary Masters marker

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Augusta National member and annual ready-when-necessary Masters marker Jeff Knox is probably a bigger name than some of the actual contestants by now.

An excellent golfer, Knox keeps score and plays alongside the first player off the tee when an odd number of guys make the cut. He creates a very real fear in some that they could actually lose to the marker.

Despite Friday-night rumors that Knox would be replaced, the man himself showed up Saturday morning for his 9:05 a.m. tee time with Eddie Pepperell.

“I wasn’t sure I was playing with him until I saw him hitting balls on the range,” Pepperell said. “Then I saw him swinging and thought, ‘I’m in trouble.’ He had a really nice swing.”

Pepperell is a pretty funny dude and never afraid to take shots at others on Twitter. At risk of becoming a punch line Saturday, he shot 1-under 71 to accomplish something a certain four-time major winner could not.

“I did beat him, so make sure you report that,” Pepperell said. “Which makes me better than Rory McIlroy.”

The marker did upstage Pepperell on the 18th green, draining a roughly 40-foot birdie putt to a nice ovation.

Knox shot 2-over 74 with a few generous gimmes, and he did indeed take out Rory McIlroy during a tournament round back in 2014. He’s since impressed other playing partners like Jason Day and Paul Casey, who last year referred to Knox as a “proper stick.”

Pepperell is 2 over for the tournament and well out of contention, and said he’s looking forward to some peace and quiet after his Masters debut ends Sunday. He also said that while he enjoyed the walk with Knox, he didn’t soak up a ton of inside info about how to play the course.

“Even though it’s my first time, it’s pretty obvious where you don’t want to go,” Pepperell said. “It’s easy to say local knowledge plays a part, but you’d have to be either entirely stupid or terrible to hit it in some of the spots you don’t want to be in around here … I could be the former.”