AUGUSTA, Ga. – Not since 1990 has anyone from outside the top five won the Masters. So if a green jacket is given out Sunday – we’ll find out just how much the Weather Gods love golf – the winner likely will come from the leaderboard top five.

Yet as 11 players are within five strokes of the lead, with high winds in the forecast and threesomes going off split tees, it could be one zany final day. Just some of the more imaginative possibilties.

Finau wins the green jacket but not without epic drama

Two strokes up with three to play, the 29-year-old makes a hole-in-one at 16 to vault his lead to four, but while celebrating with the patrons, he slips and dislocates his ankle in a scene eerily similar to his Par 3 Contest episode last year. Finau limps through a 17th hole bogey and in a Masters first, crawls up to the 18th green. He becomes the first champion in Butler Cabin to receive the green jacket sitting down while icing his injured ankle.

Molinari overcomes the shock of seeing his brother on Tiger’s bag, wins

Woods admits watching Godfather II recently and lining up Eduardo Molinari as his caddy for his next final-round major pairing with Francesco. Just as Vincenzo Pentangeli showed up at a Senate hearing to haunt his elder brother Frank, Eduardo wears caddy coveralls to remind his 2006 Masters caddie that golf needs a Tiger win more than another Molinari opus.

High winds wreak havoc on the leaders; storms arrive before playoff can start

High winds dismantle the hopes of all the 21 players who were at -5 or better heading into Sunday. That opens the door for Jordan Spieth (66, -10) and Tommy Fleetwood (66, -10) to wait out the carnage. Just as they are set to commence the sudden-death playoff on the 18th tee, the weather siren sounds and the playoff is postponed until 9 a.m. Monday so that CBS can show the Morning News in its entirety.

Three players miss tee times due to Washington Road traffic

Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson and Ian Poulter – the second to last grouping – get caught in traffic after the woozy Koepka oversleeps, Simpson doesn’t leave a Palm Sunday service soon enough and Poulter gets pulled over in one of his Ferraris and ends up in the Richmond County jail for berating a sheriff who refuses to believe the final round starts early. The nightmarish morning commute is caused by patrons arriving early for the moved-up tee times and helps everyone forget an astoundingly dull final round where Molinari grinds out a 71 in the high winds and wins.

Tiger Woods wins fifth green jacket, credits the same piece of gum he chewed all week

In a stirring final round, Woods comes from two back of Molinari to win his fifth Masters and 15th major championship. In an early afternoon Butler Cabin ceremony held as a violent thunderstorm passes through outside, Chairman Fred Ridley asks Tiger what the key was to the win. Woods reveals that he’s been working the same sticks of Juicy Fruit since Tuesday and the good luck charm was the difference. Ridley pulls out a Ziploc bag and asks Woods to donate it for display in the club’s Grill Room.