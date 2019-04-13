Forecaddie: Winter comes early for Masters/Game of Thrones fans

A springtime tradition unlike any other is giving way to winter.

When The Forecaddie thinks of Masters patrons, he doesn’t envision too many Game of Thrones fans and vice versa. Which may be the precise reason the Masters has pulled off one of the boldest buzz-building moves The Man Out Front can remember, Tweeting out a promotional clip showing the 12th hole under snow before shifting to the glorious springtime view.

To even further pull at the heartstrings of Masters and Thrones fans, the 30-second piece also morphs Ramin Djawadi’s Emmy-winning GOT theme with the Masters’ famous Dave Loggins composed music.

The clip is followed by a play on the signature motto of Game of Thrones, which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET and may be the most anticipated final season in television history. How does The Forecaddie know this? A cool 61 million viewed the GOT trailer when recently released.

More incredibly, HBO retweeted the same Masters/Winter visual on its social account, perhaps coincidental, but The Forecaddie doesn’t believe in such things when AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is an Augusta National member and the man who oversaw an $85 billion acquisition of HBO parent Time Warner.

The bridge between the Masters and Sunday’s Game of Thrones return is an unprecedented nod to pop culture for the Augusta National folks, who have traditionally not acknowledged much that goes on outside the gates.

For golf geeks, the authenticity of the snow photo should prove entertaining. How does The Forecaddie know it’s a real photo of snow on the 12th hole? Check out the green, which has no snow thanks to the club’s subsurface heating system. That’s real life kids, not digital magic. But The Man Out Front is still is trying to figure out who worked some magic to make this happen.

As the promo says, “Here’s to epic Sundays.”