3.2 million tune into ESPN to watch Round 2 Masters mayhem

ESPN rode the wave of Friday’s superstar-laden leaderboard at Round 2 of the Masters to some hefty audience numbers, but they fell significantly short of the same time period a year ago.
The second-round Masters telecast by the Worldwide Leader averaged 3.2 million viewers during its 3 – 7:45 p.m. ET spot, thanks to late-day surges on the back nine by the likes of Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day.
The 3.2 million number represents a 700,000 drop from the 3.9 million who tuned into the second round on ESPN last year. Both telecasts featured Woods. All numbers are based on Nielsen Fast National data.
Tournament play Friday was halted by a weather delay from 5:05-5:34 p.m. ET. The ratings numbers do not include those who tuned into the delay, which may have impacted the size of the TV audience.
ESPN’s coverage was also interrupted by a “truck transmission issue” and briefly went to black briefly, expediting a commercial break. That issue did not impact coverage on the assorted online Masters feeds.
Here’s a look at the top 10 ratings in overnight metered markets:
- Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. (5.0)
- Ft. Myers/Naples, Fla. (4.7)
- Minneapolis-St. Paul (4.2)
- Raleigh-Durham (4.1)
- Buffalo (3.7)
- Indianapolis (3.4)
- Columbus (3.4)
- Cincinnati (3.4)
- Tampa-St. Petersburg (3.3)
- West Palm Beach (3.3)
