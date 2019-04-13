Masters: Francesco Molinari overtakes Tiger Woods as betting favorite

Francesco Molinari made a big leap into betting-favorite status heading into the final round of the 2019 Masters.
The 2018 British Open champion, Molinari now holds a two-shot lead on Tiger Woods and Tony Finau. He has become a 7-4 favorite to walk off with the champion’s green jacket Sunday afternoon after entering Saturday play at 7-1.
Woods, an original betting favorite to win this event when odds were first posted last summer, has seen his price improve to from 6-1 to 3-1 after his 5-under 67 Saturday, according to the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.
Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay and Finau each posted 64s Saturday. Molinari leads at 13-under after a 66. Finau is 13-2 while Brooks Koepka, who is tied with Finau and Woods at 11-under, is fetching a 6-1 price.
Here are the betting odds-to-win the Masters for all the remaining golfers.
2019 Masters Betting Odds
|
ODDS to Win (updated after Round 3):
|Francesco Molinari
|7-4
|Tiger Woods
|3-1
|Brooks Koepka
|6-1
|Tony Finau
|132
|Dustin Johnson
|25-1
|Ian Poulter
|30-1
|Xander Schauffele
|30-1
|Webb Simpson
|40-1
|Matt Kuchar
|40-1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|50-1
|Rickie Fowler
|50-1
|Adam Scott
|80-1
|Justin Harding
|100-1
|Jon Rahm
|100-1
|Justin Thomas
|100-1
|Phil Mickelson
|150-1
|Jason Day
|150-1
|Patrick Cantlay
|200-1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|250-1
|Field (all others)
|25-1
