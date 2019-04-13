Masters: Francesco Molinari overtakes Tiger Woods as betting favorite

Francesco Molinari made a big leap into betting-favorite status heading into the final round of the 2019 Masters.

The 2018 British Open champion, Molinari now holds a two-shot lead on Tiger Woods and Tony Finau. He has become a 7-4 favorite to walk off with the champion’s green jacket Sunday afternoon after entering Saturday play at 7-1.

Woods, an original betting favorite to win this event when odds were first posted last summer, has seen his price improve to from 6-1 to 3-1 after his 5-under 67 Saturday, according to the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.

Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay and Finau each posted 64s Saturday. Molinari leads at 13-under after a 66. Finau is 13-2 while Brooks Koepka, who is tied with Finau and Woods at 11-under, is fetching a 6-1 price.

Here are the betting odds-to-win the Masters for all the remaining golfers.

2019 Masters Betting Odds