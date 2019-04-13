Masters Final Round: Complete tee times, pairings, TV info

The final round of the 2019 Masters made history a day before the first score was posted on its iconic leaderboards.

Officials moved up the starting times several hours Sunday and grouped the players in threesomes. All of this is being done because of a fearsome spring storm forecast to hit the Augusta, Ga., area in the afternoon.

Tee times are scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees.

The final grouping of Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods and Tony Finau will go off from No. 1 at 9:20 a.m.

The live CBS broadcast of final round play begins at 9 a.m. ET.

“The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday. This decision should benefit everyone – the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world.”

Masters Final Round Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 7:30 a.m. Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim 7:41 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire 7:52 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith 8:03 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners 8:14 a.m. Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Lucas Bjerregaard 8:25 a.m. Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm 8:36 a.m. Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Thorbjorn Olesen 8:47 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler 8:58 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele 9:09 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Ian Poulter 9:20 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau, Tiger Woods

10th Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 7:30 a.m. Kyle Stanley, *Viktor Hovland, Charley Hoffman 7:41 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau, *Takumi Kanaya 7:52 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland 8:03 a.m. Jimmy Walker, J. B. Holmes, Charles Howell III 8:14 a.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Kevin Na, *Alvaro Ortiz 8:25 a.m. Patrick Reed, *Devon Bling, Keith Mitchell 8:36 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry 8:47 a.m. Bernhard Langer, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell 8:58 a.m. Branden Grace, Martin Kaymer, Haotong Li 9:09 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel 9:20 a.m. Trevor Immelman, Alex Noren * – Amateur

TV Info

Sunday

CBS: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET

Masters.com: Featured groups 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Full TV & Streaming schedule

Final Round Hole Locations

