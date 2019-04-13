Phil Mickelson roasts Masters playing partner, friend Matt Kuchar while driving up Magnolia Lane

Phil Mickelson had a lot to say when he arrived at Augusta National Golf Club a little after Noon ET Saturday for his Masters’ third round.

While driving up Magnolia Lane, Lefty talked about how great the weekend at Augusta is, and also took a not-so-subtle shot at his friend and third-round playing partner Matt Kuchar, referencing his monetary incident with caddie David “El Tucan” Ortiz earlier this year.

“There’s nothing better than being in contention on the weekend at the Masters driving up Magnolia Lane. I’ve got a great pairing today with Matt Kuchar. Obviously we’re not going to have any side action today because I’d probably see like .06% if I did win. But we’re going to have a great day.”

Mickelson, donning his signature all black attire, said he’s “hitting bombs” and went on to explain why in a Twitter video of him driving to Augusta.

It’s great that Lefty’s on Twitter now, but just imagine all the chirping and trash talk we’ve missed out on over the years.