Masters Saturday: Tough pin positions on Nos. 4 and 13

The Saturday pin placements were released early in the morning for Round 3 of the 2019 Masters.

The locations of the pins is always a topic of discussion and Saturday is no different.

In particular, there are two difficult pins that stand out: on the par-3 fourth hole and on the par-5 13th.

Both bins are going to be difficult for the golfers to get to.

No. 4, par 3, “Flowering Crabapple”

The pin is way up front, right between two bunkers. Missing left or right is going to put golfers in trouble. Going deep is going to make for a very long comeback putt.

No. 13, par 5, “Azalea”

The par 5 that everyone loves to go for in two, the pin is in the very back. Many golfers that go for this in two will be facing a long eagle putt. Those who lay up will need to wedge up to the top plateau, also a challenging shot.

