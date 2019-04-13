Masters security guard who tripped Tiger Woods: 'I am really glad he made birdie'

One of the most dramatic moments from a wild Friday at the Masters happened after Tiger Woods hit an incredible second shot from the trees on the 14th hole that landed on the green.

As the ball soared toward the green, Woods and the fans who were close to him all moved to see where the ball was going. It was then that a security guard ran over to make sure Tiger was safe but instead slipped on the wet ground and seemed to clip Woods’ ankle as he wiped out.

Woods limped for a few seconds as the internet freaked out and then he walked up to the green and sank the birdie putt, much to the security guard’s delight.

Golf.com’s Dylan Dethier caught up to the security guard after that wild moment:

“Well, he made birdie, so I guess it all worked out,” he told GOLF.com, shaking his head. “Man, I am really glad he made birdie.”

Here’s the moment, in case you missed it: