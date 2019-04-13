How to watch: The Masters TV and streaming schedule (Updated)

Weather concerns for Sunday have pushed up the starting times for the final round of the 2019 Masters.

Players will be grouped in threesomes with tee times scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees. The leaders will tee off at 9:20 a.m.

The CBS national feed will begin airing at 9 a.m.

2019 Masters TV Schedule

Sunday (All Times Eastern)