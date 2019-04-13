Phil Mickelson says he was 'fractionally off' at Masters on Saturday

Phil Mickelson started his day roasting Matt Kuchar on video while driving up Magnolia Lane.

In his social-media post pre-third round at the Masters, he also emphatically said he was going to bomb his drives on Saturday. Having just hit 125.1 mph clubhead speed, Mickelson was oozing confidence as he pulled into the parking lot.

Why?

“There is only one course in the world where longer drives equated to lower scores. That’s right. Augusta National,” he said. “The shelves are so small where the pins are, you’ve got to him bombs off the tee to be able to get to those small sections.”

After shooting a third-round 70, he sits T-14.

Not totally out of it yet, but still, he’ll start his final round on Sunday seven shots off the lead held by Francesco Molinari.

Mickelson says his third round, consisting of four birdies and two bogeys, was close to being really good.

“I was just fractionally off. I missed a couple of short putts in the round on 5 and 6 and 13 and didn’t, just didn’t, just was a fraction off.”

Mickelson says he knows he needs to go low on Sunday, and he said moving tee times up was the right call.

With severe thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday afternoon, Masters officials took the unusual step of moving up tee times for the final round.

Players will tee off in threesomes beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday from the Nos. 1 and 10th tees. The leaders will tee off at 9:20 a.m. with CBS’ live broadcast coverage beginning at 9 a.m. Before the broadcast starts, coverage is available on Masters.com.

Mickelson goes off at 8:25 a.m. on Sunday with Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm.