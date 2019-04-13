The Masters: UCLA’s Devon Bling Diary, Day 4

Devon Bling, a sophomore at UCLA and the runner-up at last year’s U.S. Amateur championship, will blog about his experience at the Masters on Golfweek.com this week. He carded a 1-under 71 in his third round.

Here’s his fourth entry:

It was stressful last night.

I’ve never rooted for professionals to miss a putt in my life, but I was just hoping things would fall my way. Fifteen of us were gathered around the TV at the house we rented for the week and there were some high-fives when I made the cut on the number. It could’ve been a much different atmosphere in the house and I’m glad it went this way!

I’m hitting the ball incredibly well. I’ve just been a little off on the greens the past few days. They’re a bit tricky, but that’s the whole point of this golf course.

I learned from local caddies both times I came to Augusta to prepare for this week. One of those caddies, Steve Kling, is working for another amateur in the field, Alvaro Ortiz, this week.

His advice came in handy on the 18th today when I knocked my approach into a horrible spot over the green (in the walkway between rows of chairs). I remembered that I’d hit the exact chip during a practice round so I knew exactly what to do.

I’ve felt so much support from my UCLA teammates this week. They’re like brothers. I think a few of them have been tracking me on the golf course while they’re playing a tournament!

My biggest takeaway this week has been how calm I’ve felt. I thought I would be shaking over shots out there. I feel quite comfortable, and it’s a huge confidence boost to know that I made the cut in my first professional start as an amateur. Making the cut is a big deal in your first one.

This is what I want to do for the rest of my life and I love being out here playing in front of everybody.

My dad constantly reminds me to believe in myself. He knows I have the ability and the talent to play well. He believes it, but it won’t happen unless I believe it.

– Devon