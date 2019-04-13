WATCH: Tiger Woods roars with back-to-back-to-back birdies

Tiger Woods began Saturday in a cautious place, taking par on the first four holes during Round 3 of the Masters.

One shot off the lead at the start of the day, Woods stalled as the lead reached 9-under and he was four shots back after a bogey on No. 5.

But this is Augusta and Tiger Woods is, well, Tiger Woods.

So Woods stuck back-to-back-to-back birdies at six, seven and eight. And his eagle putt on No. 8 whiffed to the right of the hole by about two inches.

The Big Cat is prowling this weekend on what could be his second or third “home” course,. He’s won four times here in 19 professional starts.

Suddenly, he was back on the first page of the leaderboard and just one shot off the lead at 8-under, a full 44 holes into the first major of the year.

Get your popcorn, kids.

It’s going to be a fun ride.

Watch his first two birdies here.