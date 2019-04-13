Tiger Tracker: Follow Woods' Saturday round at the Masters with shot-by-shot analysis

It’s Moving Day at Augusta National Golf Club and at 6-under par, Tiger Woods is already in contention.

The 14-time major champion is in pursuit of his fifth green jacket at the 2019 Masters and enters the third round just one shot off five-way leaders Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen.

Tiger tees off alongside Ian Poulter at 2:05 p.m. ET. Follow his Saturday round below with shot-by-shot analysis:

Hole 2: Par 5, 575 yards

OFF THE TEE: Driver here at No. 2 after a 3-wood on No. 1, and this one leaks into the right fairway bunker. He was asking for the ball to get one yard left (maybe further?) but it doesn’t listen. Dumb ball.

SECOND SHOT: Tiger had to throw this one high into the air and he advances up the fairway with a lay-up shot. He’ll have 140 yards to the pin, but it’s not a great angle into the green. The back-left pin is guarded in the front by a bunker. This might be tough to get close.

APPROACH SHOT: Smart shot here for Tiger. Knowing he can’t miss left, he goes right, landing the ball on the fringe and letting it spin back a few feet. He comes to rest 30-some feet to the right, pin-high.

ON THE GREEN: Solid roll here comes up a few inches short and he cleans up for another solid par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2 (6-under overall)

Hole 1: Par 4, 445 yards

OFF THE TEE: Nice and smooth off the tee here down the middle of the fairway. He’s chomping on that gum again and looks comfortable.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger hits this one safely onto the green, just about dead-center. He’ll have 34 feet to the back-pin for an opening birdie.

ON THE GREEN: Good effort there from Tiger, lagging it up inside a few feet to set up a two-put par. Next.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (6-under overall)

Pre-round

Didn’t see Tiger yesterday? Shouts out to our friends at the PGA Tour for keeping you up to speed with this recap.