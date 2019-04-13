What Tiger Woods said after shooting 67 at the Masters Saturday

Tiger Woods worked his Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter Saturday at the Masters like Harry Potter’s wand during a dissertation on wizardry at Hogwarts University.

Nearly every stroke of Woods’ stick was magical at Augusta National on this day.

The ranking active wizard of professional golf, Woods unleashed a 67 in Round 3 of the 2019 Masters that was a throwback to the early days of the 21st century. Back then, Woods was winning majors on a quarterly basis and children would actually line up at bookstores in the middle of the night to get the latest installment in the Potter series.

We’re not sure if anyone still reads books. But Woods is in terrific position to win his fifth green jacket as he begins the final round Sunday at 11-under.

He will be in the final grouping with Francesco Molinari (-13) and Tony Finau (-11) when it goes out at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Here is some of what Woods had to say after his round Saturday.

On what he said to himself after the bogey on No. 5

“Just be patient. That’s it. Very simple. The golf course is certainly gettable. Lot of scores going out there. One of the (amateurs) was out there. He was four or five under. Patrick (Cantlay) was going low. Tony (Finau) was 6 under through eight. It was like ‘just be patient. Let the round build. We’ve got a long way to go.'”

On what worked well for him Saturday

“I just did everything. I drove it well. I hit my irons well. And I made some putts. I just let the round kind of build. I don’t need to go after every single flag. I just put the ball in the right spot so I can have some gettable looks, gettable putts. And I was able to do that and I tried to keep the ball below the hole as best as I possibly could. And I made sure that I had those type of looks, and if I gave myself those looks the way that I’m hitting my lines I’m going to be all right.”

On his feelings walking up 18 on Saturday to the ‘Tiger Roar’

“I think Francesco got to 12 and I was still playing. And so I’m just making sure that I stayed in double digits. And that was the goal today was to start at 6 and make sure I got to double digits and I was able to do that.”

On how he is situated to win that elusive 15th major

“That was the plan and here I am. It’s going to be interesting with threesomes tomorrow. Usually, the reward for playing hard and doing all the things correctly is you get a nice little sleep-in come Sunday. But that’s not going to be the case. We gotta get up early and get after it.”

On his current mood

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in contention here. But then again the last two majors counts for something. I’ve been in the mix with a chance to win major championships in the last two years. And so that helps. And tomorrow it will be ‑‑ it will be interesting to see if that wind comes up like it’s forecast. Fifteen, 20 miles an hour around this golf course is going to be testy. And got to be committed, hit the proper shots and then hopefully we time it right.”