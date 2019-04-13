Who will win the Masters? We look at players with the best chance on Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Five golfers who had all previously won a major championship started Saturday tied for the lead at the 2019 Masters at 7 under. After a wild day at Augusta National, one of them, Italy’s Francesco Molinari, now has a two-shot lead with just 18 more holes to be played.

Severe weather is forecast for the Augusta area on Sunday afternoon, so it was announced Saturday afternoon that groups will start play on both the first and the 10th tees at 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday in hopes of getting the tournament completed. Molinari will tee off at 9:20 a.m. with Tony Finau, who shot 64 Sunday, and Tiger Woods, the four-time Masters champion who shot 67. Finau and Woods will both start at 9 under.

Common sense would say that Molinari has the best chance to win the green jacket, but based on statistics, what are the odds that he actually pulls it off?

According to EAGLE, the Economist’s predictive golf model, Molinari has a four-in-10 shot at slipping into a green jacket on Sunday afternoon.

Every two minutes, the EAGLE system simulates every player’s score on every hole 10,000 times to reveal every plausible way the tournament could finish. As players complete each hole and more real scores are added to the analysis, EAGLE re-calculates over 140 million hypothetical results, measuring how each score change sways the likelihood of each player winning.

Here is a breakdown of the top players on the leaderboard and their win probabilities according to EAGLE, along with some analysis from Golfweek senior writer David Dusek.

Francesco Molinari

Chance of winning: 40.2 percent

Scores: 70-67-66, 13 under

What to watch for on Sunday: Those birdies at 12, 13, 14 and 15 to create a two-shot cushion could be huge if the winds start swirling on Sunday morning. Over the last year, Molinari has developed into a cold-blooded closer, holding off Tiger Woods to win last year’s British Open. He won’t crack, so there’s a good chance pasta could be on the menu at the 2020 Champions Dinner.

Tiger Woods

Chance of winning: 16.3 percent

Scores: 70-68-67, 11 under

What to watch for on Sunday: No one sends the Augusta National patrons into a frenzy like Woods, a 14-time major winner who won his last major at the 2008 U.S. Open. It’s been 14 years since Woods won his fourth Masters, but his iron game is razor sharp and Saturday he rolled in some key putts. The key for Tiger will be taking advantage of the par 5s and keeping the pressure on Molinari.

Tony Finau

Chance of winning: 15 percent

Scores: 71-70-64, 11 under

What to watch for on Sunday: This is Finau’s second Masters and Saturday’s 64 is his lowest round here yet. He ranks 13th on the PGA Tour in driving distance average (309.3 yards) and has been massive off the tee this week. A momentum player, if he gets off to a hot start again, like Saturday’s front-nine 30, he could capture his first career major.

Brooks Koepka

Chance of winning: 8.8 percent

Scores: 66-71-69, 10 under

What to watch for on Sunday: Unflappable, the two-time U.S. Open champion and last year’s PGA Championship winner is as mentally strong as they come. Even with a double-bogey on the par-5 second hole Friday, he’s taken advantage of the long holes and is 8 under on the par 5s for the week.

Webb Simpson

Chance of winning: 3.6 percent

Scores: 72-71-64, 9 under

What to watch for on Sunday: The winner of the 2012 U.S. Open, Simpson shot 63 or better five times last season on the PGA Tour and should have a lot of confidence after carding a 64 on Saturday. Starting four shots behind Molinari, he will need another great round, and some help from the leaders, if he is going to be a factor on the back nine Sunday.

Ian Poulter

Chance of winning: 3.0 percent

Scores: 68-71-68, 9 under

What to watch for on Sunday: If Poulter can find the level of play he brings to the Ryder Cup, he’s got a shot. At 43, this is the Englishman’s 14th Masters, so he knows the course well, but he can’t afford to get off to a slow start. Statistically, Poulter is not an elite iron player or putter; he’ll need his A-game on Sunday.

Phil Mickelson

Chance of winning: 0.3 percent

Scores: 67-73-70, 6 under

What to watch for on Sunday: No one has ever come from seven shots back to win a Masters, but it would completely like Mickelson to be the first to pull it off. Sure, it won’t happen, but Mickelson will go flag hunting on Sunday and could create some roars.