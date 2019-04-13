Rory McIlroy continues Grand Slam wait after disappointing Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga.— Monday was the fifth time Rory McIlroy has driven down Magnolia Lane in search of the only major championship trophy missing in his career, and barring a flu bug felling several dozen of the world’s best golfers overnight, Sunday will be the fifth time he has returned to the grubbier end of the iconic driveway without a green jacket.

In Saturday’s third round, McIlroy shot a second consecutive 71, a number that must have felt much higher on a day when Augusta National yielded the kind of low scores more often seen at a humdrum PGA Tour stop. He began the day eight shots adrift of the leaders and ended it even farther off the pace, all but ensuring that McIlroy will have to wait another year to complete the career grand slam.

“I felt for the most part today that I did maybe a little bit better than the previous two days. But I just haven’t been getting much out of my round,” the four-time major champion said. “I’ve just been making too many mistakes. I’ve been making the birdies and doing the things that you need to do around here. If I’ve missed a green, I haven’t got it up and down or put myself out of position. The rough this year is about a quarter or half an inch longer than it usually is, and it’s just hard to get control of your ball out of it. And I just haven’t driven it in the fairway enough to have control going into these greens.”

McIlroy’s driver, usually one of the more fearsome weapons in the game, has been misfiring all week. The distance is there—he ranks among the longest guys in the field in driving distance at 312.4 yards—but he is tied for last in driving accuracy. He found just five fairways on Saturday, giving him an up-close look at the rough that he admits has flummoxed him.

“Usually the ball comes spinning out of the rough, and just being that little bit longer, you get flyers, basically. I’ve had a few flyers this week,” he said. “But just to not have control of your golf ball and to sort of be guessing, I think that’s the thing, to guess what distance your ball is going to go around here is never a good scenario.”

Through 54 holes, McIlroy has logged 10 birdies and two eagles but marred his scorecard with a string of errors and sloppiness around the greens. His putting has been solid if uninspired, and he went o-for-3 on sand saves in the third round, and is just 2-for-8 this week. In short, he has shown form far off what he displayed in winning the Players Championship last month.

“It’s not as if I’m playing bad golf. I mean I’m under par for the golf tournament. I’m just not enough under par. I just made too many mistakes,” he said. “It’s not as if anything is glaringly obvious in terms of what’s lacking in my game, it’s just been one of those weeks where I haven’t quite got the momentum that I needed to get.”

McIlroy seemed more philosophical than disappointed as he stood beneath the clubhouse on Saturday afternoon, which was perhaps indicative of his new-found determination not to have his life defined by what happens at a golf tournament, even at the tournament he covets more than any other. He knows Jordan Spieth almost pulled off an improbable victory last year from nine strokes behind on the final day, but McIlroy didn’t seem to entertain the likelihood of a similar charge tomorrow.

Only eight men stood between Spieth and the lead in ‘18. McIlroy will have to pass more than three dozen guys – including Tiger Woods – to break the tape first.

Asked if he thinks victory is out of reach, he glanced at a leaderboard awash in red under-par numbers. “I mean, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I saw Tony [Finau] shot six‑under the front nine. I’m going to need something like that tomorrow to maybe have a chance,” he said with a wane smile. “I can play a good round of golf and finish the week on a positive note.”