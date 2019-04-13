Masters Round 3 Live Blog: Latest news, notes, updates

The weekend at Augusta National begins with five past major champions tied for the lead after 36 holes of the Masters.

Jason Day and Adam Scott of Australia join Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, Italy’s Francesco Molinari and American Brooks Koepka at 7-under.

They represent four continents and have seven majors between them.

Tiger Woods, his14 majors and those four green jackets are tied for second. He’s one back with Dustin, Johnson, Justin Harding and Xander Schauffele.

But who will emerge as the leader(s) on moving day hinges on the weather, which may or may not cooperate.

Updates

8:10 a.m.: Pin location analysis.

New back right hole location is the rare “3” from the edge here in Augusta. Over/under on birdies is 3, too. https://t.co/ehTB09N6q1 — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) April 13, 2019

7:55 a.m.: Pin locations! We got pin locations:

Tweets

MORE: Saturday’s Tiger Tracker | TV schedule | Leaderboard | Live streams