My Bag: Tiger Woods golf equipment in use at the 2019 Masters

April 13, 2019

A complete list of the golf equipment Tiger Woods is using this week at Augusta National:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M5 (13 degrees),  M3 2017 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade P-7TW (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

BALL: Bridgestone Tour B XS

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

