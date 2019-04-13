My Bag: Tiger Woods golf equipment in use at the 2019 Masters

A complete list of the golf equipment Tiger Woods is using this week at Augusta National:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M5 (13 degrees), M3 2017 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX shafts
IRONS: TaylorMade P-7TW (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
BALL: Bridgestone Tour B XS
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
