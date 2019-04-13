My Bag: Tony Finau's golf equipment at the 2019 Masters

A complete list of the clubs at Tony Finau is using this week at Augusta National:
DRIVER: Ping G410 Plus (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana RF-Series 70X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G410 (17.5 degrees adjusted to 15), with Mitsubishi Diamana RF-Series 80X shaft
IRONS: Ping iBlade (3), Blueprint (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 TX shafts
WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 (50 degrees adjusted to 51,), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
PUTTER: Piretti Elite
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Lamkin UTX Midsize
