Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

My Bag: Tony Finau's golf equipment at the 2019 Masters

Tony Finau Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

My Bag: Tony Finau's golf equipment at the 2019 Masters

Equipment

My Bag: Tony Finau's golf equipment at the 2019 Masters

By April 13, 2019 6:29 pm

By: |

A complete list of the clubs at Tony Finau is using this week at Augusta National:

DRIVER: Ping G410 Plus (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana RF-Series 70X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G410 (17.5 degrees adjusted to 15), with Mitsubishi Diamana RF-Series 80X shaft

IRONS: Ping iBlade (3), Blueprint (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 TX shafts

WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 (50 degrees adjusted to 51,), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

PUTTER: Piretti Elite

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Lamkin UTX Midsize

, , , , , Equipment, Masters

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home