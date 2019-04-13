Webb Simpson takes clubhouse lead at Masters with 64 on Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. – On a day when there seemed to be as much red at Augusta National as green, Webb Simpson carded the day’s second 8-under 64 to take the clubhouse lead at the 83rd Masters. Simpson’s personal best at Augusta included seven birdies and an eagle.

It marked the first time two rounds of 64 or better were posted on the same day at the Masters.

Simpson, making his eighth Masters start, was the second man to step onto the 18th tee Saturday needing a birdie to match the course record of 9-under 63, set first by Nick Price in 1986 and then Greg Norman in 1996.

Patrick Cantlay, 27, playing in his third Masters, broke 70 for the first time at Augusta in style, carding eight birdies in a blemish-free 64.

Simpson hit a 6-iron from 202 yards into the closing par-4 to a back-right hole location. His 47-foot par attempt never scared the hole.

The 2012 U.S. Open champion has never held a share of the lead at day’s end at Augusta. Tony Finau, who is making his way around Amen Corner, sits at 10 under.

Simpson’s Saturday highlights included an eagle at the par-5 13th from 37 feet.