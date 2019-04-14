Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Bryson DeChambeau aces the 16th hole at the Masters

By April 14, 2019 9:24 am

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Bryson DeChambeau aced the 16th hole at the Masters during Sunday’s final round. And it’s been a while since we’ve seen such a kid-in-the-candy-store celebration.

It’s the 21st hole in one at Augusta National’s par 3 16th hole. And it’s his first-ever ace. Thus the excitement.

Because of the format with threesomes going off both the 1st and 10th holes, DeChambeau, the first round co-leader, reached the 16th hole much earlier than golfers normally would be there on a Sunday.

After watching it roll right in the cup, he jumped around the tee box, full of excitement.

DeChambeau has had a weird day so far on his scorecard: a double on 10, a double on 11, a birdie on 12, then par-par-birdie before his ace on the 16th.

Here’s the visuals so that you can see for yourself:

