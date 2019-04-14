Justin Thomas makes hole in one on the 16th hole at Masters

Justin Thomas made a hole in one on the 16th hole at Augusta National Golf Club for the final round of the 2019 Masters.

Thomas’ ace was the second one of the day on the famed par 3 hole.

Bryson DeChambeau, playing the second nine first, made an ace early in the morning. It was his first career hole in one.

Thomas made his ace on the heels of consecutive bogeys, although prior to that, he had birdies on 12 and 13.

MASTERS: Tiger Tracker | Final-round live blog | TV schedule | Scores | Photos

There some other amazing shots during the round. Thomas’ playing partner Jon Rahm almost had an ace, as did Alex Noren early in the day.