Masters: Francesco Molinari loses lead after tee shot lands in Rae's Creek

Jack Nicklaus long warned about the perils of trying to go right of the bunker on No. 12 at Augusta National.

Francesco Molinari sadly did not heed the advice offered by the Golden Bear and it would cost him the lead in the Masters.

With a two-shot lead on Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka, Molinari inexplicably rinsed his ball off the tee.

Tony Finau followed suit in committing the unpardonable sin of going to the right on No. 12.

MASTERS: Tiger Tracker | Final-round live blog | TV schedule | Scores | Photos

The 12th hole ranks as the toughest par 3 on the course because of Rae’s Creek in front of the green, where Tom Weiskopf made a 13 in 1980.

Nicklaus delivered this advice to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press when breaking down the six toughest shots at Augusta National back in 2016.

The sucker pin is to the right. Greg Norman was reminded of that during his 1996 meltdown. For Nicklaus, there’s one shot. “Put it over the center bunker and you’re not going to be bad,” he said.

Woods, meanwhile, dropped his tee shot onto the still-soft green.

The rinsed ball resulted in a double bogey for Molinari and cost him the lead as Woods saved par to join him and Xander Schauffele at 11-under.