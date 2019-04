How much each player earned in the Masters, starting with Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods earned $2.07 million for his Masters victory Sunday.

That boosted his career earnings to $118,309,570, which makes Woods the PGA Tour’s biggest money winner by about $28 million over his pal and rival, Phil Mickelson.

Here is a look at the complete list of 2019 Masters finishers who made the 36-hole cut, their scores and prize money payouts.

2019 Masters final scores, payouts