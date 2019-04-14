The Masters: Complete player earnings, prize money from winner to 50th

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The prize money is always an afterthought at Augusta National, where winning the Masters carries more prestige and perks than any other tournament.

That’s not to say the financial gain is insignificant.

Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari and Tony Finau are in the final pairing Sunday and looking to make a run at the green jacket. Back-to-back U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka is just three shots back at solo fourth, and Sunday’s final round should make for fascinating theatre.

MASTERS: Tiger Tracker | Final-round live blog | TV schedule | Scores | Photos

Once it’s all squared away and the patrons have headed for the exits, here’s what the total prize money breakdown will look like for the 2019 Masters at Augusta National.

2019 Masters Prize Money

1st: $2,070,000

2nd: $1,242,000

3rd: $782,000

4th: $552,000

5th: $460,000

6th: $414,000

7th: $385,250

8th: $356,500

9th: $ 333,500

10th: $310,500

11th: $287,500

12th: $264,500

13th: $241,500

14th: $218,500

15th: $207,000

16th: $195,500

17th: $184,000

18th: $172,500

19th: $161,000

20th: $149,500

21st: $138,000

22nd: $128,800

23rd: $119,600

24th: $110,400

25th: $101,200

26th: $92,000

27th: $88,550

28th: $85,100

29th: $81,650

30th: $78,200

31st: $74,750

32nd: $71,300

33rd: $67,850

34th: $64,975

35th: $62,100

36th: $59,225

37th: $56,350

38th: $54,050

39th: $51,750

40th: $49,450

41st: $47,150

42nd: $44,850

43rd: $42,550

44th: $40,250

45th: $37,950

46th: $35,650

47th: $33,350

48th: $31,510

49th: $29,900

50th: $28,980