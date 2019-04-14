The Masters: Complete player earnings, prize money from winner to 50th

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The prize money is always an afterthought at Augusta National, where winning the Masters carries more prestige and perks than any other tournament.
That’s not to say the financial gain is insignificant.
Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari and Tony Finau are in the final pairing Sunday and looking to make a run at the green jacket. Back-to-back U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka is just three shots back at solo fourth, and Sunday’s final round should make for fascinating theatre.
MASTERS: Tiger Tracker | Final-round live blog | TV schedule | Scores | Photos
Once it’s all squared away and the patrons have headed for the exits, here’s what the total prize money breakdown will look like for the 2019 Masters at Augusta National.
2019 Masters Prize Money
1st: $2,070,000
2nd: $1,242,000
3rd: $782,000
4th: $552,000
5th: $460,000
6th: $414,000
7th: $385,250
8th: $356,500
9th: $ 333,500
10th: $310,500
11th: $287,500
12th: $264,500
13th: $241,500
14th: $218,500
15th: $207,000
16th: $195,500
17th: $184,000
18th: $172,500
19th: $161,000
20th: $149,500
21st: $138,000
22nd: $128,800
23rd: $119,600
24th: $110,400
25th: $101,200
26th: $92,000
27th: $88,550
28th: $85,100
29th: $81,650
30th: $78,200
31st: $74,750
32nd: $71,300
33rd: $67,850
34th: $64,975
35th: $62,100
36th: $59,225
37th: $56,350
38th: $54,050
39th: $51,750
40th: $49,450
41st: $47,150
42nd: $44,850
43rd: $42,550
44th: $40,250
45th: $37,950
46th: $35,650
47th: $33,350
48th: $31,510
49th: $29,900
50th: $28,980
Comments