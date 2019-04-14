A grateful Tiger Woods thanks 'family, friends and fans' after 5th Masters victory

Tiger Woods unleashed a few million words of tribute across social, digital and broadcast media Sunday.

The print universe will offer its platitudes Monday and beyond.

Woods has seen all facets of humanity since he first won his first Masters, 22 years and one day ago.

He’s stockpiled another 14 major championships, amassed an additional $115 million in PGA Tour earnings, suffered the loss of his father, the dismemberment of his marriage, witnessed his immolation of his reputation, completed four golf-related comebacks, endured four back surgeries and had his DUI mug shot splashed across the world.

Now at age 43, Woods grown/matured into a dad, a man, and a champion. A champion (almost) everyone wants to root for once again.

A few hours after he won the Masters by one shot with a 70 to finish 13-under, Woods offered his thanks in a social media post.

I can’t thank my family, friends and fans enough for their support. Having my family by my side today is something I will never forget. To not only be able to play again, but to be able to win again, is something I will forever be grateful for. This jacket sure is comfortable. pic.twitter.com/LsOUX2dWH1 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 14, 2019

No, Tiger, thank you.

And that jacket never looked better.