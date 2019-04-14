Tiger Tracker: Early birdie has Woods one shot off Masters lead in final round

It all comes down to this.

After an impressive week, Tiger Woods’ pursuit of a 15th major title concludes on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club for the final round of golf’s first major, the 2019 Masters.

Tiger enters the final round at 11-under par, T-2 with Tony Finau, two shots behind leader Francesco Molinari. That trio comprises the final pairing and they tee off on No. 1 at 9:20 a.m. ET. Follow along below for shot-by-shot analysis of Woods’ final round at Augusta.

Hole 3: Par 4, 350 yards

OFF THE TEE: Iron off the tee here on No. 3 and it’s perfect down the fairway. He’s in the middle-ish of the fairway, just short and right of a cluster of fairway bunkers on the left side. Good position on the short par 4.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger just had a little wedge here. He throws this one high in the air and he’s right around the pin. He’ll have 8 feet for his first birdie of the day.

ON THE GREEN: BANG. He slowly rolls this one in for birdie. One shot behind Molinari.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-under thru 3 (12-under overall)

Tiger Woods is one off the lead on Sunday at #themasters pic.twitter.com/BjdscIbbtN — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 14, 2019

Hole 2: Par 5, 575 yards

OFF THE TEE: Well, this isn’t great. Tiger misses this one well left.

SECOND SHOT: Tiger takes his medicine and just punches this back out in the fairway, advancing up the fairway. He’ll have a little over 200 yards to the green.

APPROACH SHOT: From 217 yards out Tiger just gets this one up on the green. He really liked this one off the club but the result isn’t what he expected. He’s got a birdie putt from 59 feet awaiting.

ON THE GREEN: TW took a long look at this one but gave it a bit too much mustard (nitpicking). It’s tough to judge the speed from that far with that much break, but this was a solid effort to set up a par save. No problem from six feet. Par. Moving on.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2 (11-under overall)

Hole 1: Par 4, 445 yards

OFF THE TEE: Showtime. 3-wood here for Tiger and this one’s down the left side of the fairway. Everyone’s on the course. Let’s get weird.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger’s safely on the green here at No. 1. He’s 27 feet below the hole with a birdie look to start the day.

ON THE GREEN: No dice on the birdie putt. This was left the whole way, and he taps-in the two-footer for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (11-under overall)

Pre-round

It’s almost time. Here’s a little Sunday at Augusta flashback you may enjoy.