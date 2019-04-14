Tiger Tracker: Follow Woods' final round at the Masters with shot-by-shot analysis

It all comes down to this.

After an impressive week, Tiger Woods’ pursuit of a 15th major title concludes on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club for the final round of golf’s first major, the 2019 Masters.

Tiger enters the final round at 11-under par, T-2 with Tony Finau, two shots behind leader Francesco Molinari. That trio comprises the final pairing and they tee off on No. 1 at 9:20 a.m. ET. Follow along below for shot-by-shot analysis of Woods’ final round at Augusta.

Hole 1: Par 4, 445 yards

OFF THE TEE: Showtime. 3-wood here for Tiger and this one’s down the left side of the fairway. Everyone’s on the course. Let’s get weird.

Pre-round

It’s almost time. Here’s a little Sunday at Augusta flashback you may enjoy.