Augusta National/Getty Images

Masters

Masters: 'Tiger Effect' delivers CBS highest Saturday golf rating in 4 years

By April 14, 2019 12:26 pm

The “Tiger Effect” delivered for CBS Sports in a big way during its Saturday afternoon telecast of the Masters.

As the four-time champion Woods surged his way up the leaderboard, viewers flocked to their TV sets to watch the CBS coverage.

CBS Sports’ third-round coverage of the Masters this year earned an average 6.0 rating and 15 share in overnight household metered markets, according to Nielsen.

It was the highest-rated Saturday golf telecast on any network since the third round of the 2015 Masters, which grabbed a 6.5/16 on CBS. The rating Saturday was up five percent from the same round in 2018.

The numbers on Saturday peaked with a 7.0/16 rating/share from 6-6:15 p.m. ET.

Here are the top five rated markets:

  1. Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville: 10.8/20
  2. West Palm Beach, Fla: 10.6/22
  3. Ft. Myers, Fla: 10.3/20
  4. Minneapolis: 10.2/26
  5. Nashville: 9.5/17

