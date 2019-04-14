Jack Nicklaus among many to congratulate Tiger Woods on his fifth Masters victory

Several well known athletes, celebrities and fans reached out to Tiger Woods on Twitter Sunday to congratulate him on his fifth Masters victory.

Woods won Sunday 13-under 275, defeating Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepa and Xander Schauffele by two strokes.

Here’s the moment he won another green jacket.

Here are a few of the best tweets by impressed fans cheering on Woods and some messages of congratulations.

We’re not crying, you’re crying. Actually we’re all crying. Congrats Tiger and see you at Bethpage.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/4mTNq6LDQU — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) April 14, 2019

Congrats To The Greatest Golfer That Ever Lived @TigerWoods On His 15th Major Title! The PGA Is Stylin’ And Profilin’ Now! Much Respect To THE MAN! WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 14, 2019

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼@TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

You know you’re the GOAT when you have the best Olympian of All Time leading your gallery on a Sunday and cheering intensely like a normal patron. Michael Phelps is team Tiger Woods too. 🐅 🐯 #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/LSGtVfwRRb — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) April 14, 2019

Congrats to, in my mind, the greatest golfer ever to live, @TigerWoods.

What a victory. What a comeback. You deserve it my friend! @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/dtxR9ucMRK — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) April 14, 2019

5 green jackets.

15 major championships.

Greatest comeback in sports history. Congratulations to our dear friend @TigerWoods on his spectacular #Masters VICTORY! #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/kRt4ibM5Q4 — Trump Golf (@TrumpGolf) April 14, 2019

Nobody holds the entire viewing audience of their sport in the palm of their hand the way Tiger Woods does. It’s truly incredible. #TheMasters — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 14, 2019

Congrats on #TheMasters win, @TigerWoods! Now we're just waiting on the next big comeback at the 2019 Black Masters. 😂🏌️‍♂️pic.twitter.com/6dUulcqE9V — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 14, 2019

Game of a Thrones: On Sunday, we’ll begin wrapping up an epic saga loved by millions around the world that has everyone desperate to see how it ends. Tiger: pic.twitter.com/KEZqwFxghl — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 14, 2019

There were so many times I thought Tiger would never win another tournament, let alone another major. Scandal. Back surgeries. Knees, shoulders, Achilles, neck. Chip yips. Driver yips. Broken confidence. Now … a 5th Masters and 15th major championship. Un. Real. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 14, 2019

If all these mistakes and scared looking putts look familiar it’s because they are. We used to call it the Tiger effect. And today proves, it never went away. #TheMasters — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) April 14, 2019

Tiger Is About To Catch This W!! 1st since 2008!! The GOAT!! 🐅🐅🐐#WeAreReallyWatchingHistory pic.twitter.com/Z4vzgahYUp — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) April 14, 2019

Clutch 🐅 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019