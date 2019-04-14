Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Jack Nicklaus among many to congratulate Tiger Woods on his fifth Masters victory

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jack Nicklaus among many to congratulate Tiger Woods on his fifth Masters victory

Masters

Jack Nicklaus among many to congratulate Tiger Woods on his fifth Masters victory

By April 14, 2019 2:28 pm

By: |

Several well known athletes, celebrities and fans reached out to Tiger Woods on Twitter Sunday to congratulate him on his fifth Masters victory.

Woods won Sunday 13-under 275, defeating Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepa and Xander Schauffele by two strokes.

MASTERSTiger Tracker | Scores | Photos

Here’s the moment he won another green jacket.

Here are a few of the best tweets by impressed fans cheering on Woods and some messages of congratulations.

, , , , Masters

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home