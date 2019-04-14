Patrick Reed finishes T-36 in his Masters defense

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, opened the defense of his title with a 73 and never contended from there.

He followed up Thursday’s round with a 70 on Friday but then posted a 74 on Saturday.

Sunday’s 69 was his best round of the week but really made no difference on the proceedings at Augusta National Golf Club.

Patrick Reed finishes his Masters currently in a tie for 36th, and generated cheers of a similar volume to last year's finish. — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) April 14, 2019

He recorded just six birdies and one eagle over the four rounds.

As per tradition, Reed stuck around the golf club, in order to participate in the ceremony of slipping the green jacket onto Tiger Woods.

Reed and Woods met in Butler Cabin, where they held the made-for-TV moment for CBS. The traditional green-jacket ceremony on the terrace putting green was canceled early Sunday morning, with an expected storm headed to the area on Sunday afternoon.