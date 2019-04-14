Ranking Tiger Woods' 15 major championships: Where does 2019 Masters fall?

After winning the 2019 Masters for his 15th major victory, Tiger Woods is now just three major titles away from Jack Nicklaus’ seemingly untouchable record of 18 major championships.

When it comes to accomplishing the seemingly impossible, nobody has done it more than Woods. From his first major win at the 1997 Masters to now, the 43-years-old has created some of the greatest moments in the history of golf on the sport’s biggest stages. That begs the questions … which major was his best? His worst?

This is clearly a subjective subject, but that won’t stop your friends at Golfweek from giving our opinion and ranking Woods’ career major titles:

WATCH: Nike drops new Tiger Woods ad after fifth Masters win

CONGRATS: Nicklaus among many to congratulate Tiger

15. 2006 PGA Championship

Woods cruised to a five-shot victory that was never in jeopardy. He played some impressive golf to earn his 12th major title and third PGA Championship. Nothing really stuck out from this one. It was the 20th birthday of major victories for Woods: Sure, it’s a nice milestone, but not a very big nor important one.