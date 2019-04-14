The Masters: UCLA's Devon Bling diary, final entry

Devon Bling, a sophomore at UCLA and the runner-up at last year’s U.S. Amateur championship, blogged about his experience at the Masters on Golfweek.com this week. He carded a 1-over 73 in his final round to finish 55th in his Masters debut.

Here’s his final entry:

Tiger wished me luck today on the putting green before the final round. I walked right by him and he was just like “Good playing, kid. Play well today.”

I said, “I hope you win.”

It may not have been the best thing to say with everyone else on the putting green, but it’s Tiger. He’s my favorite player. The first Masters I really understood and watched was 2005 when he beat Chris DiMarco in the playoff.

He just had that intensity and that fire and he wasn’t going to lose. That’s just how it felt. That’s hopefully what I can be like someday.

Everything about this place is better than watching it on TV. It was just a dream come true. I don’t know, I can’t really explain how it is out there. You just have to be here and feel it. It’s definitely a lot louder than I had pictured.

I want to be in one of those groups with all the people making an eagle on 15. I will get there. I just use that as a motivation.

I didn’t make any putts today. I hit a lot of good putts, just nothing went in. You’re going to have some of those days. It’s golf.

It’s my first start in a professional tournament, let alone a major, and I made the cut. The entire week is a huge confidence boost. I might be disappointed in a few of the shots in my round today, but overall really excited.

I’m supposed to be in my Scandinavian class at noon tomorrow. I might not make it there.

I fly back tomorrow at 7 a.m. out of Atlanta. I might not sleep at all tonight.

What a week! Thanks for following along. Can’t wait to get back here.

– Devon