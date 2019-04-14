Tiger Woods year-by-year history at the Masters

Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters victory and first in a major since the 2008 U.S. Open on Sunday.

He previous victory at Augusta National has come in 2005. He bronzed his iconic place in Masters history with his 18-under finish in 1997.

Here’s a look at how Woods has fared in each of his Masters.

He has 14 top 10s in 20 tries as a professional, including those five wins.

2019

Finish: Win

Scores: 70-68-67-70-275, 13-under-275

Buzz: It was a victory for the ages, and the aged. A 43-year-old Woods roared back on Sunday at Augusta to win his fifth green jacket and 15th major championship by one shot. It was his first win at the Masters since 2005 and his first major in nearly 11 years. “To have my kids here, it’s come full circle,” he said. He said it was “one of the hardest I’ve ever had to win.”