Tiger Woods 8-1 betting favorite to repeat in 2020 Masters

Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

By April 14, 2019 6:48 pm

You didn’t take Tiger Woods when he was 12-1 to win the 2019 Masters.

His 6-1 price before Round 3 Saturday was too much of a risk.

Even when he went off at 3-1 before the final round, you passed figured your time had passed.

Well, you have another opportunity to wager on Woods, this time to win his sixth green jacket, as the early odds for the 2020 Masters were posted Sunday.

There’s always another bet to be made. Another parlay to build. Another rush of adrenaline to keep you going for the next 51 weeks.

So here are the early betting odds for the notable players expected to be in the field for the 2020 Masters. It is scheduled for April 17-20, 2020.

The odds are from the SuperBook USA and golfodds.com.

2020 Masters Odds

Golfer Odds-To-Win
Tiger Woods 8-1
Dustin Johnson 12-1
Rory McIlroy 12-1
Jordan Spieth 14-1
Brooks Koepka 16-1
Justin Rose 16-1
Rickie Fowler 16-1
Justin Thomas 18-1
Jon Rahm 18-1
Jason Day 25-1
Bryson DeChambeau 25-1
Francesco Molinari 25-1
Tommy Fleetwood 25-1
Xander Schauffele 25-1
Tony Finau 25-1
Hideki Matsuyama 30-1
Bubba Watson 30-1
Phil Mickelson 40-1

