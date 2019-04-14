Tiger Woods 8-1 betting favorite to repeat in 2020 Masters

You didn’t take Tiger Woods when he was 12-1 to win the 2019 Masters.

His 6-1 price before Round 3 Saturday was too much of a risk.

Even when he went off at 3-1 before the final round, you passed figured your time had passed.

Well, you have another opportunity to wager on Woods, this time to win his sixth green jacket, as the early odds for the 2020 Masters were posted Sunday.

There’s always another bet to be made. Another parlay to build. Another rush of adrenaline to keep you going for the next 51 weeks.

So here are the early betting odds for the notable players expected to be in the field for the 2020 Masters. It is scheduled for April 17-20, 2020.

The odds are from the SuperBook USA and golfodds.com.

2020 Masters Odds