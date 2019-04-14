Masters Final Round Live Blog: Breakfast at Augusta arrives with Tiger Woods in hunt

Francesco Molinari enters the final day of the 2019 Masters at 13-under and alone the lead.

In any other circumstance, the fact that the defending British Open champion is two shots up on the rest of the field would be lead storyline at Augusta National on Sunday.

But these are not “normal” circumstances. Not for the Masters, anyway. For one, play was pushed up several hours Sunday because of stormy weather forecast for the afternoon.

The golfers are going out in threesomes from holes No. 1 and No. 10 starting at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The national CBS telecast begins at 9 a.m.

Oh, and that guy Tiger Woods? He is one of the two golfers tied for second place two shots back of Molinari and has turned back the clock about 15 years.

So, get your coffee and chow down on an order of hash browns scattered, smothered, covered and chunked. And then and settle in for a great Sunday of golf.

You will have plenty of company.

My only couch day of the year. https://t.co/EvhfWUF9VK — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 13, 2019

And with Brady, you get to keep the hash browns all to yourself.

7 a.m.: Good morning, golf world.

It’ Sunday morning at the Masters. An historic day awaits.

In the meantime, break down these pin locations.

Here are the hole locations for the final round of #themasters. pic.twitter.com/V2qOk7zXDe — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 14, 2019

