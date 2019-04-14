Nike drops new Tiger Woods ad after fifth Masters win

Seriously, get your tissues.

Seconds after Tiger Woods sank a putt on the 18th hole at Augusta National to win his fifth Masters, Nike dropped a new promo featuring the 15-time major tournament winner.

Woods won Sunday with a score of 13-under 275, two strokes ahead of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepa and Xander Schauffele by two strokes.

“To think a 43-year-old who experienced every high and every low and has just won his 15th major is chasing the same dream as a 3-year-old,” the commercial reads.

Watch the commercial below.