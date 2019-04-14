Tiger Woods 81 career PGA Tour wins

Here is a list of the 81 PGA Tour and major professional victories by Tiger Woods since he turned pro in 1996.
His 15 major tournament victories are in bold.
Sam Snead has the most with 82.
|No.
|Date
|Tournament
|Score
|Margin
|Runner-up
|1
|Oct. 6, 1996
|Las Vegas Invitational
|−27 (70-63-68-67-64=332)
|Playoff
|Davis Love III
|2
|Oct. 20, 1996
|Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic
|−21 (69-63-69-66=267)
|1 stroke
|Payne Stewart
|3.
|Jan. 12, 1997
|Mercedes Championships
|−14 (70-67-65=202)
|Playoff
|Tom Lehman
|4
|April 13, 1997
|Masters Tournament
|−18 (70-66-65-69=270)
|12 strokes
|Tom Kite
|5
|May 18, 1997
|GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic
|−17 (64-64-67-68=263)
|2 strokes
|Lee Rinker
|6
|July 6, 1997
|Motorola Western Open
|−13 (67-72-68-68=275)
|3 strokes
|Frank Nobilo
|7
|May 10, 1998
|BellSouth Classic
|−17 (69-67-63-72=271)
|1 stroke
|Jay Don Blake
|8
|Feb. 14, 1999
|Buick Invitational
|−22 (68-71-62-65=266)
|2 strokes
|Billy Ray Brown
|9
|June 6, 1999
|Memorial Tournament
|−15 (68-66-70-69=273)
|2 strokes
|Vijay Singh
|10
|July 4, 1999
|Motorola Western Open
|−15 (68-66-68-71=273)
|3 strokes
|Mike Weir
|11
|Aug. 15, 1999
|PGA Championship
|−11 (70-67-68-72=277)
|1 stroke
|Sergio García
|12
|Aug. 29, 1999
|NEC Invitational
|−10 (66-71-62-71=270)
|1 stroke
|Phil Mickelson
|13
|Oct. 24, 1999
|National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney
|−17 (66-66-66-73=271)
|1 stroke
|Ernie Els
|14
|Oct. 31, 1999
|The Tour Championship
|−15 (67-66-67-69=269)
|4 strokes
|Davis Love III
|15
|Nov. 7, 1999
|American Express Championship
|−6 (71-69-70-68=278)
|Playoff
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|16
|Jan. 9, 2000
|Mercedes Championships (2)
|−16 (71-66-71-68=276)
|Playoff
|Ernie Els
|17
|Feb. 7, 2000
|AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
|−15 (68-73-68-64=273)
|2 strokes
|Matt Gogel, Vijay Singh
|18
|March 19, 2000
|Bay Hill Invitational
|−18 (69-64-67-70=270)
|4 strokes
|Davis Love III
|19
|May 29, 2000
|Memorial Tournament
|−19 (71-63-65-70=269)
|5 strokes
|Ernie Els, Justin Leonard
|20
|June 18, 2000
|U.S. Open
|−12 (65-69-71-67=272)
|15 strokes
|Ernie Els, Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|21
|July 23, 2000
|The Open Championship
|−19 (67-66-67-69=269)
|8 strokes
|Thomas Bjørn, Ernie Els
|22
|Aug. 20, 2000
|PGA Championship
|−18 (66-67-70-67=270)
|Playoff
|Bob May
|23
|Aug. 27, 2000
|NEC Invitational
|−21 (64-61-67-67=259)
|11 strokes
|Justin Leonard, Phillip Price
|24
|Sept. 10, 2000
|Bell Canadian Open
|−22 (72-65-64-65=266)
|1 stroke
|Grant Waite
|25
|March 18, 2001
|Bay Hill Invitational
|−15 (71-67-66-69=273)
|1 stroke
|Phil Mickelson
|26
|March 25, 2001
|The Players Championship
|−14 (72-69-66-67=274)
|1 stroke
|Vijay Singh
|27
|April 8, 2001
|Masters Tournament
|−16 (70-66-68-68=272)
|2 strokes
|David Duval
|28
|June 3, 2001
|Memorial Tournament
|−17 (68-69-68-66=271)
|7 strokes
|Paul Azinger, Sergio García
|29
|Aug. 26, 2001
|NEC Invitational
|−12 (66-67-66-69=268)
|Playoff
|Jim Furyk
|30
|March 17, 2002
|Bay Hill Invitational
|−13 (67-65-74-69=275)
|4 strokes
|Michael Campbell
|31
|April 14, 2002
|Masters Tournament
|−12 (70-69-66-71=276)
|3 strokes
|Retief Goosen
|32
|June 16, 2002
|U.S. Open
|−3 (67-68-70-72=277)
|3 strokes
|Phil Mickelson
|33
|Aug. 11, 2002
|Buick Open
|−17 (67-63-71-70=271)
|4 strokes
| Fred Funk, Brian Gay,
Mark O’Meara, Esteban Toledo
|34
|Sept. 22, 2002
|American Express Championship
|−25 (65-65-67-66=263)
|1 stroke
|Retief Goosen
|35
|Feb. 16, 2003
|Buick Invitational
|−16 (70-66-68-68=272)
|4 strokes
|Carl Pettersson
|36
|March 2, 2003
|Accenture Match Play Championship
|2 & 1
|David Toms
|37
|March 23, 2003
|Bay Hill Invitational
|−19 (70-65-66-68=269)
|11 strokes
|Stewart Cink, Brad Faxon,
Kenny Perry, Kirk Triplett
|38
|July 6, 2003
|100th Western Open
|−21 (63-70-65-69=267)
|5 strokes
|Rich Beem
|39
|Oct. 5, 2003
|American Express Championship
|−6 (67-66-69-72=274)
|2 strokes
| Stuart Appleby, Tim Herron,
Vijay Singh
|40
|Feb. 29, 2004
|Accenture Match Play Championship
|3 & 2
|Davis Love III
|41
|Jan. 23, 2005
|Buick Invitational
|−16 (69-63-72-68=272)
|3 strokes
|Luke Donald, Charles Howell III, Tom Lehman
|42
|March 6, 2005
|Ford Championship at Doral
|−24 (65-70-63-66=264)
|1 stroke
|Phil Mickelson
|43
|April 10, 2005
|Masters Tournament
|−12 (74-66-65-71=276)
|Playoff
|Chris DiMarco
|44
|July 17, 2005
|The Open Championship
|−14 (66-67-71-70=274)
|5 strokes
|Colin Montgomerie
|45
|Aug. 21, 2005
|NEC Invitational
|−6 (66-70-67-71=274)
|1 stroke
|Chris DiMarco
|46
|Oct. 9, 2005
|American Express Championship
|−10 (67-68-68-67=270)
|Playoff
|John Daly
|47
|Jan. 29, 2006
|Buick Invitational
|−10 (71-68-67-72=278)
|Playoff
|Nathan Green, José María Olazábal
|48
|March 5, 2006
|Ford Championship at Doral
|−20 (64-67-68-69=268)
|1 stroke
|David Toms, Camilo Villegas
|49
|July 23, 2006
|The Open Championship
|−18 (67-65-71-67=270)
|2 strokes
|Chris DiMarco
|50
|Aug. 6, 2006
|Buick Open
|−24 (66-66-66-66=264)
|3 strokes
|Jim Furyk
|51
|Aug. 20, 2006
|PGA Championship
|−18 (69-68-65-68=270)
|5 strokes
|Shaun Micheel
|52
|Aug. 27, 2006
|Bridgestone Invitational
|−10 (67-64-71-68=270)
|Playoff
|Stewart Cink
|53
|Sept. 4, 2006
|Deutsche Bank Championship
|−16 (66-72-67-63=268)
|2 strokes
|Vijay Singh
|54
|Oct. 1, 2006
|American Express Championship
|−23 (63-64-67-67=261)
|8 strokes
|Ian Poulter, Adam Scott
|55
|Jan. 28, 2007
|Buick Invitational
|−15 (66-72-69-66=273)
|2 strokes
|Charles Howell III
|56
|March 25, 2007
|CA Championship
|−10 (71-66-68-73=278)
|2 strokes
|Brett Wetterich
|57
|May 6, 2007
|Wachovia Championship
|−13 (70-68-68-69=275)
|2 strokes
|Steve Stricker
|58
|Aug. 5, 2007
|Bridgestone Invitational
|−8 (68-70-69-65=272)
|8 strokes
|Justin Rose, Rory Sabbatini
|59
|Aug. 12, 2007
|PGA Championship
|−8 (71-63-69-69=272)
|2 strokes
|Woody Austin
|60
|Sept. 9, 2007
|BMW Championship
|−22 (67-67-65-63=262)
|2 strokes
|Aaron Baddeley
|61
|Sept. 16, 2007
|The Tour Championship
|−23 (64-63-64-66=257)
|8 strokes
|Mark Calcavecchia, Zach Johnson
|62
|Jan. 27, 2008
|Buick Invitational
|−19 (67-65-66-71=269)
|8 strokes
|Ryuji Imada
|63
|Feb. 24, 2008
|Accenture Match Play Championship
|8 & 7
|Stewart Cink
|64
|March 16, 2008
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|−10 (70-68-66-66=270)
|1 stroke
|Bart Bryant
|65
|June. 16, 2008
|U.S. Open
|−1 (72-68-70-73=283)
|Playoff
|Rocco Mediate
|66
|March 29, 2009
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|−5 (68-69-71-67=275)
|1 stroke
|Sean O’Hair
|67
|June 7, 2009
|Memorial Tournament
|−12 (69-74-68-65=276)
|1 stroke
|Jim Furyk
|68
|July 5, 2009
|AT&T National
|−13 (64-66-70-67=267)
|1 stroke
|Hunter Mahan
|69
|Aug. 2, 2009
|Buick Open
|−20 (71-63-65-69=268)
|3 strokes
|Greg Calmers, John Senden, Roland Thatcher
|70
|Aug. 9, 2009
|Bridgestone Invitational
|−12 (68-70-65-65=268)
|4 strokes
|Robert Allenby, Pádraig Harrington
|71
|Sept. 13, 2009
|BMW Championship
|−19 (68-67-62-68=265)
|8 strokes
|Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman
|72
|March 25, 2012
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|−13 (69-65-71-70=275)
|5 strokes
|Graeme McDowell
|73
|June 3, 2012
|Memorial Tournament
|−9 (70-69-73-67=279)
|2 strokes
|Andrés Romero, Rory Sabbatini
|74
|July 1, 2012
|AT&T National
|−8 (72-68-67-69=276)
|2 strokes
|Bo Van Pelt
|75
|Jan. 28, 2013
|Farmers Insurance Open
|−14 (68-65-69-72=274)
|4 strokes
|Brandt Snedeker, Josh Teater
|76
|March 10, 2013
|Cadillac Championship
|−19 (66-65-67-71=269)
|2 strokes
|Steve Stricker
|77
|March 25, 2013
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|−13 (69-70-66-70=275)
|2 strokes
|Justin Rose
|78
|May 12, 2013
|The Players Championship
|−13 (67-67-71-70=275)
|2 strokes
|David Lingmerth, Jeff Maggert, Kevin Streelman
|79
|Aug. 4, 2013
|Bridgestone Invitational
|−15 (66-61-68-70=265)
|7 strokes
|Keegan Bradley, Henrik Stenson
|80
|Sept. 23, 2018
|Tour Championship
|−11
|2 strokes
|Billy Horschel
|81
|April 14, 2019
|The Masters
|−13
|1 stroke
|Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele
