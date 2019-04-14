Tiger Woods 81 career PGA Tour wins

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Masters

April 14, 2019

Here is a list of the 81 PGA Tour and major professional victories by Tiger Woods since he turned pro in 1996.

His 15 major tournament victories are in bold.

Sam Snead has the most with 82.

No. Date Tournament Score Margin Runner-up
1 Oct. 6, 1996 Las Vegas Invitational −27 (70-63-68-67-64=332) Playoff Davis Love III
2 Oct. 20, 1996 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic −21 (69-63-69-66=267) 1 stroke Payne Stewart
3. Jan. 12, 1997 Mercedes Championships −14 (70-67-65=202) Playoff  Tom Lehman
4 April 13, 1997 Masters Tournament −18 (70-66-65-69=270) 12 strokes  Tom Kite
5 May 18, 1997 GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic −17 (64-64-67-68=263) 2 strokes  Lee Rinker
6 July 6, 1997 Motorola Western Open −13 (67-72-68-68=275) 3 strokes  Frank Nobilo
7 May 10, 1998 BellSouth Classic −17 (69-67-63-72=271) 1 stroke  Jay Don Blake
8 Feb. 14, 1999 Buick Invitational −22 (68-71-62-65=266) 2 strokes  Billy Ray Brown
9 June 6, 1999 Memorial Tournament −15 (68-66-70-69=273) 2 strokes  Vijay Singh
10 July 4, 1999 Motorola Western Open −15 (68-66-68-71=273) 3 strokes  Mike Weir
11 Aug. 15, 1999 PGA Championship −11 (70-67-68-72=277) 1 stroke  Sergio García
12 Aug. 29, 1999 NEC Invitational −10 (66-71-62-71=270) 1 stroke  Phil Mickelson
13 Oct. 24, 1999 National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney −17 (66-66-66-73=271) 1 stroke  Ernie Els
14 Oct. 31, 1999 The Tour Championship −15 (67-66-67-69=269) 4 strokes  Davis Love III
15 Nov. 7, 1999 American Express Championship −6 (71-69-70-68=278) Playoff  Miguel Ángel Jiménez
16 Jan. 9, 2000 Mercedes Championships (2) −16 (71-66-71-68=276) Playoff  Ernie Els
17 Feb. 7, 2000 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am −15 (68-73-68-64=273) 2 strokes  Matt Gogel,  Vijay Singh
18 March 19, 2000 Bay Hill Invitational −18 (69-64-67-70=270) 4 strokes  Davis Love III
19 May 29, 2000 Memorial Tournament −19 (71-63-65-70=269) 5 strokes  Ernie Els,  Justin Leonard
20 June 18, 2000 U.S. Open −12 (65-69-71-67=272) 15 strokes  Ernie Els,  Miguel Ángel Jiménez
21 July 23, 2000 The Open Championship −19 (67-66-67-69=269) 8 strokes  Thomas Bjørn,  Ernie Els
22 Aug. 20, 2000 PGA Championship −18 (66-67-70-67=270) Playoff  Bob May
23 Aug. 27, 2000 NEC Invitational −21 (64-61-67-67=259) 11 strokes  Justin Leonard,  Phillip Price
24 Sept. 10, 2000 Bell Canadian Open −22 (72-65-64-65=266) 1 stroke  Grant Waite
25 March 18, 2001 Bay Hill Invitational −15 (71-67-66-69=273) 1 stroke  Phil Mickelson
26 March 25, 2001 The Players Championship −14 (72-69-66-67=274) 1 stroke  Vijay Singh
27 April 8, 2001 Masters Tournament −16 (70-66-68-68=272) 2 strokes  David Duval
28 June 3, 2001 Memorial Tournament −17 (68-69-68-66=271) 7 strokes  Paul Azinger,  Sergio García
29 Aug. 26, 2001 NEC Invitational −12 (66-67-66-69=268) Playoff  Jim Furyk
30 March 17, 2002 Bay Hill Invitational −13 (67-65-74-69=275) 4 strokes  Michael Campbell
31 April 14, 2002 Masters Tournament −12 (70-69-66-71=276) 3 strokes  Retief Goosen
32 June 16, 2002 U.S. Open −3 (67-68-70-72=277) 3 strokes  Phil Mickelson
33 Aug. 11, 2002 Buick Open −17 (67-63-71-70=271) 4 strokes  Fred Funk,  Brian Gay,
Mark O’Meara,  Esteban Toledo
34 Sept. 22, 2002 American Express Championship −25 (65-65-67-66=263) 1 stroke  Retief Goosen
35 Feb. 16, 2003 Buick Invitational −16 (70-66-68-68=272) 4 strokes  Carl Pettersson
36 March 2, 2003 Accenture Match Play Championship 2 & 1  David Toms
37 March 23, 2003 Bay Hill Invitational −19 (70-65-66-68=269) 11 strokes Stewart Cink, Brad Faxon,
Kenny Perry,  Kirk Triplett
38 July 6, 2003 100th Western Open −21 (63-70-65-69=267) 5 strokes  Rich Beem
39 Oct. 5, 2003 American Express Championship −6 (67-66-69-72=274) 2 strokes  Stuart Appleby,  Tim Herron,
Vijay Singh
40 Feb. 29, 2004 Accenture Match Play Championship 3 & 2  Davis Love III
41 Jan. 23, 2005 Buick Invitational −16 (69-63-72-68=272) 3 strokes  Luke Donald,  Charles Howell III, Tom Lehman
42 March 6, 2005 Ford Championship at Doral −24 (65-70-63-66=264) 1 stroke  Phil Mickelson
43 April 10, 2005 Masters Tournament −12 (74-66-65-71=276) Playoff  Chris DiMarco
44 July 17, 2005 The Open Championship −14 (66-67-71-70=274) 5 strokes  Colin Montgomerie
45 Aug. 21, 2005 NEC Invitational −6 (66-70-67-71=274) 1 stroke  Chris DiMarco
46 Oct. 9, 2005 American Express Championship −10 (67-68-68-67=270) Playoff John Daly
47 Jan. 29, 2006 Buick Invitational −10 (71-68-67-72=278) Playoff  Nathan Green,  José María Olazábal
48 March 5, 2006 Ford Championship at Doral −20 (64-67-68-69=268) 1 stroke  David Toms,  Camilo Villegas
49 July 23, 2006 The Open Championship −18 (67-65-71-67=270) 2 strokes  Chris DiMarco
50 Aug. 6, 2006 Buick Open −24 (66-66-66-66=264) 3 strokes  Jim Furyk
51 Aug. 20, 2006 PGA Championship
 −18 (69-68-65-68=270) 5 strokes  Shaun Micheel
52 Aug. 27, 2006 Bridgestone Invitational −10 (67-64-71-68=270) Playoff  Stewart Cink
53 Sept. 4, 2006 Deutsche Bank Championship −16 (66-72-67-63=268) 2 strokes  Vijay Singh
54 Oct. 1, 2006 American Express Championship −23 (63-64-67-67=261) 8 strokes  Ian Poulter,  Adam Scott
55 Jan. 28, 2007 Buick Invitational −15 (66-72-69-66=273) 2 strokes Charles Howell III
56 March 25, 2007 CA Championship −10 (71-66-68-73=278) 2 strokes  Brett Wetterich
57 May 6, 2007 Wachovia Championship −13 (70-68-68-69=275) 2 strokes  Steve Stricker
58 Aug. 5, 2007 Bridgestone Invitational −8 (68-70-69-65=272) 8 strokes  Justin Rose,  Rory Sabbatini
59 Aug. 12, 2007 PGA Championship −8 (71-63-69-69=272) 2 strokes  Woody Austin
60 Sept. 9, 2007 BMW Championship −22 (67-67-65-63=262) 2 strokes  Aaron Baddeley
61 Sept. 16, 2007 The Tour Championship −23 (64-63-64-66=257) 8 strokes  Mark Calcavecchia,  Zach Johnson
62 Jan. 27, 2008 Buick Invitational −19 (67-65-66-71=269) 8 strokes  Ryuji Imada
63 Feb. 24, 2008 Accenture Match Play Championship 8 & 7  Stewart Cink
64 March 16, 2008 Arnold Palmer Invitational −10 (70-68-66-66=270) 1 stroke  Bart Bryant
65 June. 16, 2008 U.S. Open −1 (72-68-70-73=283) Playoff  Rocco Mediate
66 March 29, 2009 Arnold Palmer Invitational −5 (68-69-71-67=275) 1 stroke  Sean O’Hair
67 June 7, 2009 Memorial Tournament −12 (69-74-68-65=276) 1 stroke  Jim Furyk
68 July 5, 2009 AT&T National −13 (64-66-70-67=267) 1 stroke  Hunter Mahan
69 Aug. 2, 2009 Buick Open −20 (71-63-65-69=268) 3 strokes Greg Calmers, John Senden, Roland Thatcher
70 Aug. 9, 2009 Bridgestone Invitational −12 (68-70-65-65=268) 4 strokes  Robert Allenby, Pádraig Harrington
71 Sept. 13, 2009 BMW Championship −19 (68-67-62-68=265) 8 strokes  Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman
72 March 25, 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational −13 (69-65-71-70=275) 5 strokes  Graeme McDowell
73 June 3, 2012 Memorial Tournament −9 (70-69-73-67=279) 2 strokes  Andrés Romero,  Rory Sabbatini
74 July 1, 2012 AT&T National −8 (72-68-67-69=276) 2 strokes  Bo Van Pelt
75 Jan. 28, 2013 Farmers Insurance Open −14 (68-65-69-72=274) 4 strokes  Brandt Snedeker, Josh Teater
76 March 10, 2013 Cadillac Championship −19 (66-65-67-71=269) 2 strokes  Steve Stricker
77 March 25, 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational −13 (69-70-66-70=275) 2 strokes  Justin Rose
78 May 12, 2013 The Players Championship −13 (67-67-71-70=275) 2 strokes  David Lingmerth, Jeff Maggert, Kevin Streelman
79 Aug. 4, 2013 Bridgestone Invitational −15 (66-61-68-70=265) 7 strokes Keegan Bradley, Henrik Stenson
80 Sept. 23, 2018 Tour Championship −11 2 strokes Billy Horschel
81 April 14, 2019 The Masters −13 1 stroke Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele

