Tiger Woods early betting favorite to win PGA Championship at 8-1

Tiger Woods won his 15th career major Sunday after having been a betting favorite or close-favorite to win the Masters for the past eight months.

Woods one-shot victory and his fifth Masters green jacket proved costly to several sports books. One customer bet $85,000 on Woods at 14-1 odds at a William Hill sportsbook in Nevada this past week. The bet paid out $1.19 million.

“It’s rare that someone bets that much on something like that,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich told The Action Network, who compared the company’s loss to a bad week in the NFL. “We pay it out and move on. We have so many bets coming in.”

William Hill, FanDuel and DraftKings all paid out more than $1 million, The Action Network reported.

Time, and gambling, waits for no one.

Especially Tiger Woods.

So here are the early betting odds for the notable players scheduled to be in the field for the PGA Championship. It is scheduled for May 16-19 and will be played at the famed Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., on Long Island.

The odds are from the SuperBook USA and golfodds.com.

2019 PGA Championship Odds