Tiger explains why he chewed gum in Masters win

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Add gum to the Tiger Woods lore.

Until Sunday in Augusta, Woods had never won a major coming from behind. And now the 2019 Masters champion has won his first major chewing gum from beginning to end.

“Well, I’m chomping on this gum because I usually get hungry, I keep eating so much, and it curbs my appetite a little bit, which is nice,” Woods said. “Most of the time, most of the issues I have at tournaments, I lose so much weight, as you all know.”

A quibbler might point out that chewing gum should help with him lose weight instead. So the appetite curbing mentioned only makes a little sense.

Maybe Tiger is obsessed with pimento cheese sandwiches and this kept him from veering off the fairways to the concession stands? Maybe he wanted better-than-most breath? Or maybe it just calmed him down a bit.”

Anyone else google “tiger woods chewing gum” today? #Masters — Case Keenum (@casekeenum) April 14, 2019

For Woods, the ultimate calm came from preparation.

“I just felt so prepared coming into this event,” he said. “This year, my finishes don’t really reflect it, but I was starting to shape the golf ball the way that I know I can, which I needed for this week.

“Prep for the Masters starts six months ago, so just trying to make sure I get ready to peak for this one week, and I did, and everything came together, which is great. I kept doing all the little things correctly. Missed the ball in the correct spots time and time and time again, and if I was out of position, so be it, take my bogey and move on. I had no doubles this week. Just kept, as I said, just kept plodding along.”

And chomping along.