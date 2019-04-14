Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Masters

Tiger explains why he chewed gum in Masters win

By April 14, 2019 5:28 pm

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Add gum to the Tiger Woods lore.

Until Sunday in Augusta, Woods had never won a major coming from behind. And now the 2019 Masters champion has won his first major chewing gum from beginning to end.

“Well, I’m chomping on this gum because I usually get hungry, I keep eating so much,  and it curbs my appetite a little bit, which is nice,” Woods said. “Most of the time, most of the issues I have at tournaments, I lose so much weight, as you all know.”

A quibbler might point out that chewing gum should help with him lose weight instead. So the appetite curbing mentioned only makes a little sense.

Maybe Tiger is obsessed with pimento cheese sandwiches and this kept him from veering off the fairways to the concession stands? Maybe he wanted better-than-most breath? Or maybe it just calmed him down a bit.”

For Woods, the ultimate calm came from preparation.

“I just felt so prepared coming into this event,” he said. “This year, my finishes don’t really reflect it, but I was starting to shape the golf ball the way that I know I can, which I needed for this week.

“Prep for the Masters starts six months ago, so just trying to make sure I get ready to peak for this one week, and I did, and everything came together, which is great.  I kept doing all the little things correctly.  Missed the ball in the correct spots time and time and time again, and if I was out of position, so be it, take my bogey and move on.  I had no doubles this week.  Just kept, as I said, just kept plodding along.”

And chomping along.

