Bubba Watson mocks Lefty, ready to drop 'high bombs' at PGA Championship

Inspired by Tiger Woods’ Masters victory, Bubba Watson is wasting no time preparing for the 2019 PGA Championship. It begins at the Bethpage Black Course on Long Island in New York a month from Tuesday.

Watson has taken a cue from Phil Mickelson and getting ready to start “hitting bombs” all over the public run in Farmingdale, N.Y.

While Mickelson has gained social media fame by flashing his 49-year-calves, Watson is prepping to drive it for show in the year’s second major by working his arms.

Here’s the video of Watson’s flex-fest posted across social media Monday.

“Calf workout? That’s not how you get high bombs,” Watson explains. “It’s the arms, man. Three-pound weights, I’m up to, now. PGA Championship. High bombs. You’re welcome.”

Watson doesn’t need too much work on his biceps give his finish at Augusta National in the Masters. He surged on Sunday to finish at 8-under, five shots back of Woods. At one point Sunday, Watson was just one shot off the lead at 10-under in pursuit of his third green jacket before he booted bogeys on No. 17 and 18 in the final round.

“Two bogeys to finish, a little upsetting, but all-in-all a good week,” Watson told Online Athens. “A top 15 at a major championship, so not too bad.”

Watson won the Masters in 2012 and ’14, but his best finish in a PGA Championship was a second in 2010.