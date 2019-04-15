Justin Thomas teases official launch of foundation

Justin Thomas has a big announcement coming on Wednesday.

In a tweet Monday, Thomas teased the launch of his foundation— the Justin Thomas Foundation. Thomas wrote an official announcement with details about his foundation and a dinner will take place Wednesday.

The Justin Thomas Foundation supports children in need, junior golfers and military families by funding programs and working to help those who need a helping hand. More information on the specifics of the Justin Thomas Foundation can be found on the non-profit’s website.

Thomas, the World No. 5, is coming off a T-12 finish at the Masters Tournament last week where he scored 8-under 280. He also recorded an ace on No. 16 in Sunday’s final round.

Excited for the launch of my new foundation! An official announcement and dinner will get us kicked off this Wednesday. Have some great auction items thanks to a few of my friends, check them out! 👉🏾 https://t.co/ziZlAsuVuy (To register, click “Sign In” and follow the prompts.) — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 15, 2019

While the foundation will not be officially announced until Wednesday, Thomas teased several items already up for auction to benefit the non-profit. Up for auction are items signed by Thomas himself, a playing spot at the Barbasol Championship Pro-Am as well as a jersey signed by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and guitar signed by country singer Luke Bryan.