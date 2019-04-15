Empire State Building to glow green honoring Tiger Woods' Masters win

The Empire State Building will glow green on Monday night in honor of Tiger Woods’ Masters Tournament victory.

In addition to the “Masters green” that will shine along the New York City skyline, a red five will glow on the mast of the building to honor his fifth win at Augusta National.

Woods won his 15th major Sunday afternoon with a bogey putt on the 18th hole. He finished 13-under 275, one-stroke ahead of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

One of the world’s most famous tourist destinations will look a little something like this.